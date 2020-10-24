Police crack burglary case at Batamaloo

Police has cracked a burglary case at Batamaloo with arrest of three persons and recovery of stolen property worth lakhs of rupees.

“On October 18, 2020, Police Station Batamaloo received a written complaint from Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat resident of Iqbal Abad Batamaloo stating therein that some unknown burglars have broken into his warehouse located at Iqbal Abad opposite Degree College Bemina during the intervening night of 17/18, October and have stolen different brands of cigarettes worth lakhs of rupees from the warehouse. Accordingly, a case FIR No 145/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was set into motion,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

‘During the course of investigation, the scene of crime was inspected and statements of witnesses were recorded. Besides, using the modern gadgets of investigation, a suspect identified as Muzaffar Ahamd Dar resident of Hanjivera Reshipora Pattan was called for questioning. During questioning, the suspect revealed his involvement and his two accomplices who have been identified as Imran Hussain Mir resident of Kakarpora Mirgund Pattan Baramulla and Gulshan Abass @Hashim @Lala resident of Gund Hassibhat Parimpora Srinagar. He further revealed that his accomplices conducted reconnaissance of the warehouse earlier in the day and accordingly planned the burglary,” the statement said

It said “on his disclosure, Srinagar police raided different locations and were able to arrest one of his accomplices Imran Hussain Mir while his second accomplice is still at large.”

“During further investigation officers also learnt that the arrested duo had a deal with a wholesale shopkeeper identified as Manzoor Ahmad Khanday son of Abdul Gaffar Khanday resident of Narabal Ghat and have sold all the stolen items to him. The stolen items worth about 18 lakh rupees were sold to the shopkeeper for an amount of Rs 5,80,000. Out of the amount, only 1,80,000 rupees were paid to the burglars by the shopkeeper. accordingly, a team of Srinagar Police raided the shop and recovered the stolen property worth about 18 lakhs. The investigation is going on and their involvement in other similar nature of cases is also being investigated,” the statement said.