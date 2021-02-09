Police crack car theft cases

Police today solved two car theft cases by arresting two accused persons here.

In a statement, police spokesperson said on February 3, Police Station Harwan received a complaint from one individual namely Javeed Ahmad Wani that his Alto car bearing registration number JK04A-1340 has been stolen during the intervening night of 2/3 February 2021, parked outside his house.

Accordingly case FIR No. 09/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Harwan and investigation was set into motion.

The statement said during the course of investigation, a Special Investigation Team was constituted under the supervision of SDPO Nehrupark and SP East Zone City Srinagar headed by SHO Police Station Harwan.

“The investigation team questioned many suspects and two suspected persons identified as Fahim Ahmad Malla son of Ab Hamid Malla resident of Mulphak Harwan and Nayaz Ahmad Matta son of Gh Mohidin Matta resident of Tengpora A/P Chanpora confessed their involvement in the commission of crime. Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Harwan where they remain in custody,” the statement said.

On their disclosure stolen Alto vehicle bearing Registration number JK04A 1340 was recovered from Imamshahib Shopian.

“During further questioning, both the accused persons confessed to have stolen a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JKO1H-5284 from Nishat area during the intervening night of 4/5th Feb 2021. The said vehicle was recovered from Soura Srinagar. In this regard FIR No. 12/2021 already stands registered at PS Nishat,” it said.

“Community members have applauded the efforts made by the Srinagar police in solving the case. We assure community members that police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in criminal activities,” it added.