Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 3, 2020, 12:03 AM

Police crack murder case at Harwan

Accused arrested
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 3, 2020, 12:03 AM

Srinagar police cracked a blind murder case in a record time with arrest of the accused person.

Giving details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal said on September 26, Police Station Harwan received a complaint from Muhammad Taj Awan son of Muhammad Younis Awan resident of Badwan Rajouri A/P Danihama near Chandpora Bridge Harwan. In the complaint Awam had claimed that his mother namely Subza Begum wife of Mohammed Younis Awan resident of Badwan Rajouri had left for grazing  goats at around 5.00 pm and on the same day some unknown person had hit her on the head causing injuries which subsequently led to her death.

Trending News
Representational Photo

632 more test positive in J&K, 14,696 active cases now

Representational Pic

Record number of youths to take J&K's biggest govt job exam

File Photo: IGP Vijay Kumar

Kashmir police chief blames Lashkar-e-Toiba for Pampore attack, says attackers identified

Security forces cordoned off the area soon after the attack. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Gunfight breaks out in Pampore after militants attack CRPF party: Army

The SSP said accordingly a case FIR No. 74/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Harwan and investigation was taken up. He said a team led by SHO Harwan under the supervision of SDPO Nehru Park immediately swung into action and started rounding up suspects and questioning witnesses in the instant case.

“Based on statements of witnesses, questioning of suspects as well as technical evidences, officers apprehended one accused person identified as Ghulam Jeelani Bhat son of Ghulam Mohd Bhat resident of Danihama Harwan involved in the commission of crime,” the SSP said.

“During investigation, the accused disclosed that on September 26 in the evening hours he was infuriated by the presence of the lady in his agricultural field grazing her goats. He revealed that in provocation, he had hit the lady with a Lathi (Stick) in her head. Based on his disclosure, the weapon of offence was recovered near the scene of occurrence,” he said.

Latest News
File Photo

JCO killed in cross-border firing in J&K's Rajouri

Representational Photo

632 more test positive in J&K, 14,696 active cases now

Image Source: nobelprize.org

Three win Nobel Prize in medicine for Hepatitis C virus discovery

File Photo

JEE Advanced results out, Bombay boy tops exam

“Accordingly, he has been arrested and a test identification parade was carried out in presence of the Magistrate and independent witnesses. The test identification parade further corroborated with the disclosure made by the accused.  Further investigation into the case is in progress,” the SSP said.

Related News