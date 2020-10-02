Police crack murder case at Harwan

Srinagar police cracked a blind murder case in a record time with arrest of the accused person.

Giving details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal said on September 26, Police Station Harwan received a complaint from Muhammad Taj Awan son of Muhammad Younis Awan resident of Badwan Rajouri A/P Danihama near Chandpora Bridge Harwan. In the complaint Awam had claimed that his mother namely Subza Begum wife of Mohammed Younis Awan resident of Badwan Rajouri had left for grazing goats at around 5.00 pm and on the same day some unknown person had hit her on the head causing injuries which subsequently led to her death.

The SSP said accordingly a case FIR No. 74/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Harwan and investigation was taken up. He said a team led by SHO Harwan under the supervision of SDPO Nehru Park immediately swung into action and started rounding up suspects and questioning witnesses in the instant case.

“Based on statements of witnesses, questioning of suspects as well as technical evidences, officers apprehended one accused person identified as Ghulam Jeelani Bhat son of Ghulam Mohd Bhat resident of Danihama Harwan involved in the commission of crime,” the SSP said.

“During investigation, the accused disclosed that on September 26 in the evening hours he was infuriated by the presence of the lady in his agricultural field grazing her goats. He revealed that in provocation, he had hit the lady with a Lathi (Stick) in her head. Based on his disclosure, the weapon of offence was recovered near the scene of occurrence,” he said.

“Accordingly, he has been arrested and a test identification parade was carried out in presence of the Magistrate and independent witnesses. The test identification parade further corroborated with the disclosure made by the accused. Further investigation into the case is in progress,” the SSP said.



