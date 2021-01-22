Police crack Nowgam theft cases

Police today said it solved two theft cases at Nowgam area here with arrest of seven accused and recovery of stolen items worth lakhs from them.

In a statement, police spokesperson said on January 14, Police Station Nowgam received a written complaint from one Mohammad Shafi Guru resident of CheckporaNowgam, stating that some unidentified thieves have stolen his 35 sheep from CheckporaNowgam.

The statement said accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 03/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Nowgam and investigation was initiated.

“During the course of investigation, based on technical and human inputs, investigating officers learnt about the involvement of four persons identified as Riyaz Ahmad Wani, Abdul Salam Malik both residents of Lalpora DK MurgKulgam, Abdul RahmanBajad resident of BernariReasi and Rashid Bajad resident of Akhnoor Jammu. They were subsequently arrested. 10 sheep were recovered from their possession,” the statement said.

The statement said similarly, on January 16, one more written complaint from Abdul Hamid Bhat resident of Nowgam was received by Police Station Nowgam stating that some unidentified thieves have stolen sanitary items from his store namely M/S Kashmir Valley Trading Company situated at Nowgam Bypass.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 04/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Nowgam and investigation was initiated.

“During the course of investigation, a special investigation team lead by SHO Nowgam, with the help of human and technical intelligence were able to arrest three persons identified as Abdul Razaq, Sadam Syed and MohdShahid Sheikh all residents of Narella Delhi A/P residing in a rented accommodation at Humhama, Budgam,” it said.

“When officers spoke to them, they learnt about their involvement in the commission of crime. On their disclosure sanitary items worth around Rs 7 lakh were recovered from their possession.Further investigation in both the cases is in progress,” the statement added.