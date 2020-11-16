Police crack Parimpora theft case

Police solved a theft case at Parimpora area here on city outskirts by arresting two accused persons

In a statement, police said on October 24, Police Station Parimpora received a complaint from one individual namely Uzair Yousuf son of Mohammad Yousf Malik resident of Heaven Colony Eidgah Srinagar that some unknown persons entered into his M.I. Service Centre located at Qamarwari near Shah Cinema and stole mobile phones, laptops from there.

“Accordingly, case FIR No. 343/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Parimpora and investigation was set into motion,” the statement said.

“During the course of investigation, a Special Investigation Team was constituted under the supervision of SDPO West headed by SHO PS Parimpora along with DO PP Qamarwari and DO PP Bemina. During investigation, the SIT questioned many suspects and two suspected persons identified as Mohammad Sadat Hussain resident of Fareedabad Haryana at present Palpora Noorbagh and Abdul Rehman Sheikh son of Qurban Ali Sheikh resident of Taimur Nagar Delhi at present Tengpora Srinagar revealed their involvement in the commission of crime,” the statement said.

“On their disclosure, 12 mobile phones of XIAOMI brand and 03 laptops of different companies were recovered. Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Parimpora where they remain in custody. Community members have applauded the efforts made by the Srinagar police in solving the case. We assure community members that police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in criminal activities,” the statement added.