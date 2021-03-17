Police crack robbery, impersonation case 3 accused arrested

Police have solved a robbery and impersonation case here by arresting three accused persons.

In a statement, police spokesperson Police Station Saddar received a complaint from one person namely Nowshad Ali resident of Raiganj Denajpur West Bengal that three persons impersonating as police officials in civvies intercepted him at Rambagh and threatened him for not wearing the mask in view of Covid-19 protocol. It said they also snatched the purse and other valuable items and fled away from the spot.

Accordingly, case FIR No. 39/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Saddar and investigation was set into motion.

“Acting swiftly on the complaint, a special police team headed by SHO Saddar under the supervision of SDPO Sadder swung into action and arrested the accused persons identified as Burhan Mukhtar Wani, Suhail Ahmad Khan and Sahil Jahengir all residents of Karfali Mohalla Kanikadal Srinagar. All the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Saddar where they remain in custody,” it said.

“Community members have applauded the efforts made by the Srinagar police in solving the case. We assure community members that police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in criminal activities,” it added.