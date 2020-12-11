Police crack Saida Kadal murder case

Police today solved blind murder case with arrested of accused in the commission of crime.

In a statement, police spokesperson said on 13 November 2020, Police Station Nigeen received directions from Court of CJM Srinagar for filing report in the light of petition filed by complainant namely Nasir Hussain Kawa son of Ghulam Hassan Kawa resident of Kawpora Shadipora alleging that “he was engaged to one lady of Sultan Mohalla Saida Kadal Srinagar and his marriage was fixed on 4/5 November 2020.”

“On 4/11/20 morning, he was informed that the lady died due to heart attack. Finally the complainant stated that he had apprehensions of the lady being murdered. Accordingly proceedings under section 174 CRPC was initiated. Investigating officers learnt from the medical reports that the lady was actually murdered. The proceedings u/s 174 CrPC were converted into a formal criminal Case FIR No. 182/20 U/S 302 IPC was registered in PS Nigeen,” the statement said.

The statement said a special investigating team led by SHO Nigeen under the supervision of SDPO Zakoora immediately swung into action and started rounding up suspects in the instant case.

After hectic efforts and on human intelligence, the Special Team got the clues which were indicating the involvement of the family of the deceased. “Among the suspects, Wajid Gulzar Sultan (nephew of the victim) was put to sustained questioning. He confessed to the crime and divulged the details and the sequence of events. He revealed that he along with his uncle namely Mohammad Shafi Sultan and sister hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the lady as she has been their eyesore.

“Accordingly, on November 3, they all hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her. On December 4, in wee hours, as she was busy in prayers, Shafi along with Wajid and his niece entered the room and attacked the victim from behind and smothered her till death. Later on, they tied the cloth with a fan and tied the body with it for deriving an assumption that she has hanged herself to death,” the police statement said.

“The motive of the murder was that Shafi being the step brother of the victim was not in good relationship with the victim and used to harass her on one pretext or other. On various instances, he used to torture her. Since their expired father had kept a piece of land for the victim, Shafi’s eye was on that piece of land. The jewellery which was brought by the family for the victim was also in Shafi’s mind,” it said.

Police said further investigation into the case is in progress.