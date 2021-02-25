Police cracks Batamaloo theft case

Police has cracked a theft case at Batamaloo locality here with arrest of accused.

In a statement, police said on February 24, a written complaint was received from Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat resident of Firdousabad Batamaloo wherein he stated that large number of tyres are missing from his warehouse located at Diyarwani Batamaloo.

The complainant suspected one of his salesman involved in the crime. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 18/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Batamaloo and investigation was taken up.

“During the course of investigation, the suspect salesman was held and questioned thoroughly. Officers learnt about his involvement in the commission of crime and was subsequently arrested. On his disclosure officers were also able to recover 42 tyres of different vehicles from Kanihama Budgam,” police said.