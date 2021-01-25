Police cracks bike theft case

Police has solved a bike theft case by arresting accused.

In a statement, police spokesperson said January 18, Police Station Parimpora received a written complaint from Farooq Ahmad Gojri son of Bashir Ahmad resident of SazgariporaHawal Srinagar wherein he stated that some unknown person has stolen his bike.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 05/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Parimpora and investigation was taken up.

“During the preliminary investigation, Police taking advantage of modern techniques apprehended one accused person identified as Sahil Ahmad Sheikh son of Bilal Ahmad Sheikh resident of New Colony Batamaloo. On questioning officers learnt about his involvement in the commission of crime. Officers were also able to recover stolen property (Bike) on his disclosure,” the statement said.

“Community members have applauded the efforts made by the Srinagar police in solving the case. We assure community members that police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in criminal activities,” it added.