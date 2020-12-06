Police deny charge of releasing drug addict

Police today strongly denied charges levelled by a cop against a Station House Officer in which he had alleged that the latter had released a drug addict after taking money from him.

On Saturday, the cop had told a section of media here that an SHO in the city had set free a drug peddler after allegedly taking bribe from him.

The cop had alleged that he had arrested the drug peddler and handed him over to his immediate officer, however, he had found him free the next day.

Taking cognizance of the issue, police on Sunday released a detailed statement saying that on Saturday “suspended constable Azad Ahmad Dar (PID EXK-111504) son of late M Shafi Dar resident of Tankipora, Shaheedgunj, Srinagar, appeared before the press at Press Enclave and levelled serious allegations against a police officer.”

The statement said: “The said constable is a drug addict and figures as main accused as drug peddler in two NDPS cases, FIR 27/2019 of PS Nishat (challaned on 10.12.2019) and FIR 58/2020 of PS Shergarhi (under investigation).

“The said constable is running absent since his suspension 02/10/2020, so his uniform being torn by a Police Officer doesn’t arise (sic). The said constable has earlier been awarded three major punishments after the outcome of departmental enquiries ordered in his acts of indiscipline earlier.

“Azad has been placed under suspension four times during his four years tenure in Srinagar district for various violations. The said constable is a habitual offender and it is highly possible that he was under the influence of drugs even when he was addressing the press in order to gain sympathy from the general public and hide his misdeeds.

“There is a proper platform to address such grievances, if any. His going to press is testimony of him being defiant and indiscipline. JK Police being a highly disciplined organization does not ascribe to these acts of indiscipline.”