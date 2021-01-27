Police distributes COVID safety kits among needy families

Police in Srinagar under the aegis of Civic Action Programme distributed Covid-19 safety kits among the poor and needy families of South Zone district Srinagar at Tagore Hall here.

SSP Srinagar DrHaseeb Mughal along with other senior officers held the distribution function. Covid-19 safety kits comprising of Oximeter, Digital Thermometer, Masks, Sanitizer, Hand Gloves, Face shields, were distributed among 93 Below Poverty Line (BPL) families of South Zone Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Srinagar requested the general public to adopt all precautionary measures to save their families from Covid-19 pandemic.

SP South City Sajad Ahmad Shah was the convenor of the programme. Besides, SDPO Sadder, SDPO ShaheedGunj, SHO PS Rajbagh and SHO PS Shergarhi were also present on the occasion.

“General public of the area have appreciated the role of police while tackling pandemic COVID-19 from initial stage till now,” police said in a statement.