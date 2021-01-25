Police distributes COVID19 safety kits among needy families

Police under the aegis of Civic Action Programme distributed Covid-19 safety kits among the poor and needy families of West Zone district Srinagar.

SSP Srinagar DrHaseeb Mughal–JKPS along with other senior officers held the distribution function. Covid-19 safety kits comprising of Oximeter, Digital Thermometer, Masks, Sanitizer, Gloves, Face shields, Inhaler etc were distributed among the poor and needy families of West Zone Srinagar. A medical team also participated in the distribution function and performed detailed demo about how to use these items provided in the kit. Police have also provided survival Ration kits to 650 destitute families.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Srinagar requested the general public to adopt all precautionary measures to save families from Covid-19 pandemic.

‘General public of the area have appreciated the role of police while tackling pandemic COVID-19 from initial stage till now,” police said in a statement.