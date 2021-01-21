Police distributes COVID19 safety kits among needy families

Police under the aegis of Civic Action Programme distributed Covid-19 safety kits among poor and needy families here.

A distribution function was held by SSP Srinagar Dr. Haseeb Mughal at Police Station Zadibal. “Covid-19 safety kits comprising of oximeter, digital thermometer, masks, sanitizer, gloves, face shields and inhaler were distributed among the poor and needy families. A medical team also participated in the distribution function and performed detailed demo about how to use these items provided in the kit,” police said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Srinagar requested the general public to adopt all precautionary measures to save families from Covid-19 pandemic.

“General public of the area have appreciated the role of Srinagar police while tackling pandemic COVID-19 from initial stage till now,” the state