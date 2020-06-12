Police facilitate restoration of canal

Police on Friday helped people of Shalimar here by clearing blockade in Sarband canal for irrigation purposes.

A statement said men from police station Harwan conducted an interaction with the locals of the area where participants raised the issue of scarcity of irrigation to their fields.

The statement said the police station arranged a meeting with all stakeholders including PHE, Irrigation and Wildlife departments for early redressal of the grievances faced by the locals owing to the blockade of Sarband canal.

“During the meeting all stakeholders agreed to help by clearing blockade of the canal to facilitate irrigation to the fields,” said the statement.

Accordingly all the departments along with men from police station Harwan removed the entire blockade through heavy machinery and supplied irrigation to the fields.