Police foil daily-rated workers' protest march

Police on Monday foiled the protest march of daily-rated workers here and detained scores of them.

The workers had assembled to demand regularization of their services and implementation of Minimum Wages Act in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protestors assembled under the banner of J&K Casual Daily Wagers Forum, an amalgam of different Daily-Rated Workers Associations, at Press Enclave here.

The protestors said their lives have become miserable and they will “commit suicide if authorities don’t wake up from deep slumber to meet their demands.”

Led by Forum President, Sajad Parray, the protestors said it has been a year now, but the government was yet to implement the Minimum Wages Act in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Post August 5 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised all benefits of central laws to the employees of J&K. Implementation of Minimum Wages Act was one of the major promises, but the government is yet to implement it,” they said.

As the protestors tried to march towards historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower), Police swung into action and detained scores of them and shifted them to police station Kothibagh.

Earlier, talking to media persons, Parray said it was symbolic protest to ask the government to fulfill the promises made with the daily-rated workers.

“Our first and foremost demands are regularization of services and implementation of Minimum Wages Act. We are giving 10 days time to government for fulfilling these demands, failing which we will announce protest programme across J&K,” he said.

He said the Forum earlier tried to make reconciliation with government over the issues but they were forced to take to the streets as the authorities showed no seriousness in addressing their demands

“Our voices have remained unheard for decades now. It is high time for authorities to deliver justice to more than 60,000 daily-rated works and their families,” he said. He also demanded release of wages of daily-rated workers.