Police foil JKCSF protest against new land laws

Police today foiled the protest of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) against the new land laws.

The protest was held under the leadership of JKCSF chairman and former trade union leader, Abdul Qayoom Wani. The protestors assembled at Press Colony and staged protest against the new land laws.

“People of J&K hold comprehensive domicile rights on land and jobs and we will not tolerate sale of our land at any cost. The new land laws are against the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” Wani said.

“This amendment is aimed to destroy local and cultural identity of Kashmir. Such practices only reveal that it not for the benefit of people,” they said.

During the protest, Wani and other leaders of the Forum were detained by Police. “The detained leaders include Farooq Ahmad Trali, Firdous Ahmad Bhat and others,” the Forum said in a statement.