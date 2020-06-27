Police foil protest march by transporters

Police on Saturday foiled a protest march by transporters who were demanding the authorities should allow them to resume the public transport.

The transporters assembled at Press Enclave here under the banner of Srinagar-Jammu-Ladakh Taxi Services Owners and Drivers Union.

They were scheduled to take a protest march from the Press Enclave to Tourist Reception Centre. They were demanding the authorities should allow them to resume services on Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Ladakh highways and sought a financial package for the transporters hit by the lockdown.

However, Police disallowed the protestors to carry out the march, following which the transporters dispersed peacefully.

Waseem Ashraf Bhat, President of the Union said the authorities must take into account the plight of the transporters who have been “worst hit” by the lockdown.

He said the transport industry particularly public transport sector has come to a standstill since August 2019 in J&K.

“Last two months of the COVID lockdown has added to the sufferings of people associated with this sector to an extent that we are not in a position to feed our families. The government must come forward and provide succor to the transporters at this difficult juncture,” Bhat said, while referring to Delhi, Haryana, and some other states where authorities have allowed public transport.

“We have been left at God’s mercy as no one seems bothered to take a decision for well-being of transporters,” Bhat said, adding they were not even able to pay monthly installments on bank loans.

“We are unable to repay bank loans, to renew insurance policy and other documents. Our families are at the verge of starvation,” he said.

Bhat said SRTC buses have been allowed to resume services but the plight of the private transporters has been ignored.

The transporters said they were unable to earn enough to feeed their families due to back-to-back lockdowns which the Kashmir witnessed since august last year.

“We are ready to follow all SoPs, but we should be allowed to resume services,” they said.

The association appealed to Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to look into the matter and direct authorities concerned to issue orders for resumption of public transport.