Police foil protest march of daily-rated workers

Police on Wednesday foiled protest march of daily-rated workers here and detained scores of them.

Hundreds of daily-rated workers engaged in different departments assembled at Sher-i-Kashmir Park Srinagar and raised pro-justice, to press for regularization of their jobs.

Police swung into action and detained scores of protestors when they tried to march towards to Raj Bhavan.

Reports said police used water cannons and mild lathi charge to disperse protestors.

Earlier, Casual Daily wagers Forum president, Sajaad Parray, told media persons that their demand is regularization of their services and implementation of Minimum Wages Act in J&K.

“We have decided to go for 48 hour strike from 26 October. Our strike will cause inconvenience to general public. We apologize to them in anticipation. We are forced to take this step as successive governments have failed to redress our grievance and meet our genuine demand,’ he said.