Police foil protests by daily-rated workers to seek regularization of jobs

Police Wednesday foiled a protest by daily-rated workers to seek regularization of their services.

The workers had assembled under the banner of J&K Casual Daily Forum-led by Sajad Parray at Press Enclave here. Police detained scores of the workers when they tried to stage the sit-in to press for their demands.

As the protesting workers were being bundled in police vehicles, they raised pro-justice slogans, demanding implementation of promises which “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made to daily-rated workers post August 5.”

The protestors are working as casual laborers and daily wagers in various government departments like Public Health Engineering, Power Development Department, Health and Tourism departments.

The workers were carrying placards, which read: “We have given our lives in line of service, now give us our rights as employees”, “25 years have passed, how long more we have to wait for regularization.”

Earlier, talking to media Parray said the regularization of services of daily wagers and casual labourers was their inalienable right.

“They (labourers) have toiled hard for 10 years to 15 years. They have the right to be regularized,” he said.

He said Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers were being regularized after five years of service. He said the same rule should be applied to daily wagers working in different government departments.

Parray said the government announcement to give weightage of additional five marks to them in exams for recruitment to 10,000 was a “cruel joke” with 60,000 daily-rated workers.

Parray reiterated that the daily-rated workers were not satisfied with the announcement of weightage of the marks and demand regularisation of all 60,000 workers.

He said after working for the past over 20 years they were now being asked to appear in exams. “This is injustice and we resist it tooth and nail. Do you think it would be proper for a daily wager who joined services 20 years ago to write exams and compete with highly qualified youth today,” he said.

Last week, the J&K government approved the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules-2020 to lay down the procedure as well as the criteria for selection to Class-IV posts.

Parray said the Forum demands immediate revocation of the rules. “The daily-rated workers must be regularised against the vacant posts,” he said, adding referring Class-IV vacant posts to recruitment agency “amounts to snatching our livelihood.”

He said the workers would also protest on June 15 and June 16 at their respective place of work in case authorities fail to meet their demand.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised better lives of daily rated workers in J&K in his post 5 August address. He also promised benefits of Maximum Wages Act to us. J&K government must work in that direction to fulfill the promises,” he said.