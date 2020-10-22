Police foil SRTC employees' protest march

J&K Police Wednesday foiled a protest march by SRTC employees demanding release of pending salaries, at Sher-e-Kashmir Park here.

A large contingent of paramilitary and police prevented the protesting employees from marching towards Lt Governor’s office.

The police used water cannons and batons to disperse the employees who were protesting under the banner ‘JKSRTC Workers’ Union’. Union chairman, Wajahat Hussain, among others was detained by the police, witnesses said.

“It has been four months that we are without salaries. Today as we went out to press our demand, our leaders were detained and force was used against us,” Faisal Ahmed, one of the protesting employees said.

He said that no one listened to their genuine demands. “Amid covid19 we have been continuously working as frontline workers yet our dues remain unpaid,” he said.

The employees alleged that the government had not enhanced the budgetary allocations to the corporation which has led to non-release of their salaries.

“We are facing hardships on daily basis. How can one manage daily life without money? Our children are restrained from attending classes for want of fee. Our families are on the verge of starvation,” a protesting employee said.