Police official returns lost cash to owner

In a noble gesture, a police official returned lost cash to its owner at Karan Nagar locality here.

In a statement, police spokesperson said during the night of October 26, 2020 Head constable Imtiyaz Ahmad posted at SMHS hospital found a wallet with cash and some valuables in premises of the hospital. He went to police station Karanagar and handed over the same to SHO concerned.

The statement said accordingly, police station Karanagar identified the owner of the wallet as Gowhar Ahmad Thokar of Reshi Nager Shopian. “Subsequently today, he was called to the Police Station and wallet along with cash was handed over to him after proper verification,” he said.

The statement said Gowhar Ahmad had visited SMHS, along with his mother for her treatment during which he lost his Wallet, along with cash of Rs. 29,060 in hospital premises.

“Locals hailed honesty of the police official and appreciated the efforts of Police to identify the real owner of the lost cash,” the statement added.