Police organise 'Run for Unity'

Police on Thursday organized “Run for Unity” under the banner of Police Flag Day Celebrations-2020, at the banks of world famous Dal Lake.

A statement said a large number of person from all age groups participated in the event. SSP Srinagar, M Haseeb Mughal and other officers of the district participated in the programme. The run was flagged off by the SSP Srinagar at 8:30 am from Lalit Ghat to Botanical Garden. After the conclusion of the event, the presentation ceremony was held at Botanical Garden.

In his brief address to the participants, the SSP appreciated their resolve to make the event a success amid cold weather conditions. He also appreciated the enthusiasm shown by young children, who were part of the run, and in displaying their commitment to complete the run.

“Win or loss does not matter, what matters is enthusiasm, energy and spirit that you all exhibited throughout the game,” said the SSP. He was flanked by all SP headquarters, Zonal SsP, DySP DAR Srinagar, DySP Headquarters, SDPOs and other officers of the district.

The SSP distributed prizes among first three winners. The statement said first prize went to 19-year-old Gulbadin Hikmatyar from Ganderbal who took 7.32 minutes to complete the run. The second prize was bagged by 30-year-old Muneer Ahmed Dar of Khaniyar Srinagar who took 7.43 minutes to complete the run while third prize went to 20-year-old Umer Farooq Bhat of Hazratbal who completed the run in 7.49 minutes.

The statement said the participants thanked Srinagar police for promoting the budding talent of Kashmir especially of Srinagar and expressed their gratitude for their youth engagement programs.