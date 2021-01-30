Police organises COVID awareness camp

Police distributed COVID-19 safety kits among the needy and poor families after imparting awareness about the pandemic.

In a statement, police spokesperson said prevailing pandemic of COVID19 has resulted into unprecedented hardships to people worldwide and in its endeavours. “Srinagar Police reached out to the destitute families by way of providing Survival Ration Kits, Life Saving Medicine,” the statement said.

“Srinagar Police has distributed safety kits in 4 Police Zones of Srinagar city and today under Civic Action Programme, Srinagar Police organized a function in which awareness about the COVID-19 virus was imparted to the gathering of beneficiaries and officers. Protection Kits were distributed among 93 BPL (Below Poverty Line) families of East Zone,” statement said.

The function was presided over by SSP Srinagar Dr. M. Haseeb Mughal. On the occasion SSP Srinagar shared some helpful thoughts with the gathering to aware them about the precautions and preventions one must adhere to.

SP East Sheema Nabi was convenor of the programme and the officers of East Zone SDPO Nehru Park, SDPO Kothibagh, SHO R.M.Bagh and SHO Maisuma attended the said function at Amar Singh Club Sonwar, Srinagar.