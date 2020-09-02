Police-public meet at Karan Nagar police station

As part of its public outreach programme, police on Wednesday organized a public meeting at police station Karan Nagar here.

A statement said the meeting was chaired by Station House Officer, police station Karan Nagar, and attended by respectable citizens, representatives of street vendors and other civil society members of the area.

During the meeting, participants raised various issues pertaining to permissions, said the statement, adding the chairing officers assured participants that the daily or weekly permission issues will be taken up with the concerned quarters for their early redressal.

The main aim of these meetings was to facilitate interaction with community members and redress their grievances so as to create cordial police-public relationship, said the statement.

It said the participants assured their full cooperation and adherence to the guidelines as well as health advisories in view of the ongoing COVID19 pandemic. They also appreciated the efforts of police for facilitating such meetings where participants express their views freely, said the statement.