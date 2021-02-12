Srinagar, Today's Paper
Police-Public meeting held at Karan Nagar

Representational Photo
As a part of public outreach programme, Police-Public interaction meeting was held at Police Station Karan Nagar.

The meeting was chaired by SHO Police Station Karan Nagar and attended by coaching centre heads and owners.

During the interaction meeting different issues of public importance like social distancing, use of masks, heating/drinking water/washroom facilities in coaching centres, maintaining of register/forms etc, follow up of COVID-19 protocol, proper permission for coaching centres. Installation of CCTV cameras in and outside of coaching centres and proper briefing of students in the class rooms for maintaining discipline in and outside the coaching centres were discussed in detail with the participants. The participants assured their full cooperation for implementing the guidelines discussed in the meeting.

