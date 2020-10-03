Police-Public meeting held at Karan Nagar

As a part of public outreach programme, Police-public interaction facilitated by Srinagar Police was held at Police Station Karan Nagar.

The meeting was chaired by SHO Police Station Karan Nagar and attended by shopkeepers and locals of Syed Mansoor locality.

During the meetings, the participants raised various issues including wrong parking of FCI trucks at Syed Mansoor Bridge, installation of CCTV cameras at Syed Mansoor Chowk, Creation of parking place in SMHS, etc.

The chairing officer assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to police will be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.

“The main aim of these meetings is to facilitate interaction with community members and redress their grievances so as to create cordial police-public relationship. The participants assured their full cooperation to police in tackling social evils and adherence to the guidelines as well as health advisories issued by civil administration & health department from time to time in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The participants also appreciated the efforts of police for facilitating such meetings where participants express their views freely,” the statement said.