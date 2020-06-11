Police-public meetings held in city areas

Police on Thursday held meetings with members of the society at police stations MR Gunj and Safa Kadal here.

A statement said police along with official of civil administration held the meeting while following social distancing norms and other protocols related to the COVID19.

The statement said a public interaction meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar in the jurisdiction of Safa kadal police station.

Senior officers from police, civil administration and medical fraternity were also present on the occasion, said the statement.

“The interaction meeting was attended by respectable citizens including Imams and members of Masjid Committees of the area,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, another police public interaction was also facilitated at the police station MR Gunj.

The statement said the meeting was chaired by Station House Officer police station MR Gunj along with Inchange PP Urdu Bazar. The meeting was also attended by the shopkeepers, residents, Mohalla Presidents of Gadkocha and KhaziyaarMohalla areas, said the statement.

“The main aim of these meetings was to seek cooperation from the general public in adherence of the guidelines as well as health advisories issued by the district administration from time to time in view of COVID19 pandemic,” said the statement.

On the occasion, the statement said, the participants were made aware about the necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves and their families from coronavirus.

“The participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to civil administration and police. They also appreciated the efforts of police for facilitating such meetings where participants express their views freely,” said the statement.