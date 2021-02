Srinagar Police recovered an unidentified male body at Rainawari area in Downtown/

“A male body aged about 38-40 years was recovered near Zaba Khana Makhdoom Sahab (RA) area of Rainawari. The body was later taken to hospital for autopsy and other medico legal formalities. Proceeding under section 174 CrPC has been initiated. After completion of all necessary legal formalities including Covid test & Post Mortem, the dead body has been kept in Mortuary at GMC Srinagar,” police said in a statement.