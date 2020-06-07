Police register FIR over social media posts

Police on Sunday said it registered an FIR over comments on social media against a High Court judgment in a case of incarcerated High Court Bar Association President, Mian Abdul Qayoom.

In a statement, police said it received information from reliable sources that certain comments have been uploaded on social media in respect of the judgment passed by the High Court, in a case titled Mian Abdul Qayoom vs Union Territory of J&K and others, dismissing the habeas corpus petition.

“It prima-facia revealed that the comments so uploaded on social media had been made with the intention not only to disrepute the High Court but also causing disharmony in the general public and thereby making an attempt at dissuading the general public from reposing faith in the institution of judiciary,” said the statement. “The comments are also aimed to push the miscreants to cause public disorder in the society.”

Accordingly, the statement said, taking cognizance of the comments a case (FIR No 62/2020) was registered in police station Shaheed Gunj here and further investigation initiated.