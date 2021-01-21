Police seeks help in identifying thief

Police has sought help of general public in identifying a suspected thief involved in a bike theft case here.

In a statement, police said Police Station Parimpora received a complaint from an individual wherein he stated that his bike has been stolen by some unknown persons. “Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 05/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Parimpora and investigation was taken up,” it said.

“During the course of investigation, a Special Investigation Team was constituted. The SIT has collected CCTV footage and subsequently obtained the photographs of the suspect person for the purpose of investigation. General public is requested to share any information regarding the suspected person with Police Station Parimpora on 9596770883,” the statement said.