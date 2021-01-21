Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
January 22, 2021

Police seeks help in identifying thief

GK News Network
Srinagar,
January 22, 2021

Police has sought help of general public in identifying a suspected thief involved in a bike theft case here.

In a statement, police said Police Station Parimpora received a complaint from an individual wherein he stated that his bike has been stolen by some unknown persons. “Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 05/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Parimpora and investigation was taken up,” it said.

