Police start fining people for not wearing masks

Police here on Monday started fining people for violating an order to wear mask in a measure to prevent spread of coronavirus.

An official said police have geared up its manpower in the district to fine those who step out of their homes without wearing masks.

During checking, police fined violators more than Rs 1,800 for not wearing masks. Besides police, municipal corporation members and revenue department officials were also present during the checking.

Movement passes were also checked by police after many persons were caught with fake passes by the DC Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary a week ago.

Police urged people to use masks whenever coming out of their homes. Authorities in the summer capital have made mandatory wearing face masks in all public places from May 1 and directed any violation of the order will be treated as an offence under Disaster Management Act.