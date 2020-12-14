Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 14, 2020, 11:13 PM

Police takes cognizance of social media post

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 14, 2020, 11:13 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Taking a serious note of the misuse of social media, Srinagar Police have registered an FIR against social media user who intended to disturb the religious harmony.

“It was reliably learnt that some unknown anti-social miscreant has posted a baseless post regarding alleged act of arson at Arya Samaj Temple Motiyar Rainawari, when the fact is that no such incident has occurred and the said temple is safe and intact. This false post was uploaded on social media ‘twitter’ using URL www.twitter.com/vimarsh,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

Trending News
File Photo/ GK

Polling begins for 8th phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir

Deputy Commissioner audits Covid19 deaths at Anantnag

KNS cancels all media cards

Representational Photo

Awantipora police bust gang selling stolen vehicles

“The accused has used provocative language while posting this falsehood with criminal intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindu community and to promote enmity & ill will between different religious groups.    Therefore taking cognizance of said false post, Srinagar Police have registered Case FIR No. 61/2020 under section 153, 153-A, 295-A, 298 and 505 IPC in Police Station Rainawari and investigation into the matter has been initiated,” the statement said.

Related News