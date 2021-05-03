Police tightens Corona curfew in Srinagar

Srinagar Police has registered 47 FIRs U/S 188/269 of IPC and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act,2005 for violation of Corona curfew guidelines within the district.

“Such violations were observed at multiple places in the city and police booked the violators in large numbers. Earlier in the day, various officers of Srinagar Police including SSP Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary conducted checking for violations at multiple places in the city,” police spokesperson said in a statement. “Srinagar Police has appealed the citizens of the city to follow the Govt. advisories/orders strictly in order to win the fight against the deadly virus,” it added.