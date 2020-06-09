Police trace 3 COVID19 suspects

In a swift action Police here on Tuesday traced three primary contacts of a COVID19 positive person, a statement said.

The statement said after surfacing of a COVID19 case in Tailbal area under the jurisdiction of police station Harwan, it was learnt that three non-local labourers had been working as mason in the house of the infected person and had left his house days before.

“However, the family had no clue about their whereabouts. Therefore it became a challenge for the surveillance teams to trace them,” said the statement.

Acting swiftly, the statement said, a police team led by SHO police station Harwan, along with surveillance team which including health workers managed to trace all the three labourers.

“They were sent to administrative quarantine. Their immediate tracing has broken the chain of spread of coronavirus in the area,” said the statement. “Locals have hailed the timely efforts of the police and surveillance team.”