Polls to elect Srinagar Mayor on July 14

The government on Wednesday issued a notification for conduct of polls to mayoral post in Srinagar on July 14. As per the notification the results would be declared the same day.

As per the notification issued by Secretary Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Akbar Sofi, candidates can obtain nomination forms from his office between 11 am to 4 pm from 9 July 2020 to 10 July 2020.

The nomination papers shall be delivered between 11 am to 4 pm by a candidate or his proposer at the office of the SMC Secretary by or before 4 pm on July 11.

A candidate can withdraw his/her candidature for the mayoral post at any time but before the election takes place.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the councilors have also began to deliberate as who would lead the Srinagar Municipal Council.

As per rules, a new mayor has to be elected within 30 days of the ouster or resignation of his predecessor.

On June 17, Junaid Azim Mattu was removed as Srinagar Mayor after he lost the no-confidence motion that was moved against him by an independent Councilor of the SMC.

The voting was held amid the boycott by Congress and National Conference. Some independent councilors also abstained from the voting.

Forty-one councilors including deputy Mayor had attended the special session that was summoned in the wake of the motion.

All 40 councilors voted against Mattu while Deputy Mayor who was presiding over the session was only required to vote in case of a tie.

Soon after the voting, National Conference expelled four of its councilors from basic membership of the party for refusing to comply with the party instructions and voting during the no-confidence motion against Mattu.

In December 2019 also, a no-confidence motion was moved against Mattu which was supported by BJP. However, Mattu had successfully proved the numbers on the floor that time.

On 23 December 2019, Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran was also removed from the post after he lost the floor test, with majority of councilors voting against him.