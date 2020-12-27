Polytechnic students stage protest

Students of different semesters from various engineering polytechnic colleges of Kashmir on Sunday staged a protest here demanding that their exams should be conducted in online mode.

The students staged protest at Press Enclave here. “We had requested college authorities to conduct our examinations in online mode for our backlog papers, but they have already issued the date sheet in offline mode. Our studies have been hampered due to Covid,” the students said.

“When the classes were held online despite the 4G ban, then why the authorities cannot take online? Many of the students used to stay in hostels and rented rooms and come from far flung areas. It is not possible for them to do so during this pandemic,” they added.

“We appeal the concerned authorities to postpone our offline exams and issue a new date sheet for online exams,” the students added.