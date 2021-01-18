Polytechnic students stage sit-in Demand online examination

Students of different semesters from various engineering polytechnic colleges of Kashmir on Monday staged a protest at Press Enclave demanding that their exams should be conducted in online mode.

“We had requested college authorities to conduct our examinations in online mode for our backlog papers but they have already issued the date sheet in offline mode. Our studies have already hampered due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the protesting students said.

“If the classes were held online despite the 4G ban, then why cannot the authorities take our exams online. The students who come from far flung areas cannot afford rented rooms due to financial strain,” they added.

One of the students said, “Our colleges and hostels were converted into Covid centers and sitting in the same buildings will lead to a mental stress for all of us. So we do not want to risk our lives by staying in hostels.”

‘Those who come from far flung areas have no means of transport to travel such a long distance in such harsh weather conditions. We appeal the concerned authorities to postpone our offline exams and issue a new date sheet for online exams,” the students added.