Portion of Boulevard road caves in

Panic gripped Boulevard area here after a portion of road caved in affecting traffic movement in the area.

Reports said the road caved in around 4:00 pm near Badyari Chowk when traffic was plying on the road.

A witness, Wali Mohammad said two motorcyclists fell into the lake after the portion of the road caved in. However, both of them were rescued from the water body along with their two-wheelers, he said.

“The road stretch had developed cracks few days ago. Authorities should have immediately closed the road and undertaken repairs. Luckily no one was injured as the spot witnesses huge rush of pedestrian’s,” said a shopkeeper.

Chief Engineer Roads & Buildings (R&B) department, Shaukat Jeelani Pandit said that the incident has been caused by the flow of water inside base of the road.

Pandit said that there were many small damaged and vulnerable patches all along the Boulevard road. “It is likely that the damage was more intense at the spot and it couldn’t take it any longer,” he added.

Soon after the incident, pictures and videos of the incident were shared across the social media handles.

A netizen while using the sarcastic language, said: “The flow of tourists was too heavy for the road.”