Potable water shortage in Shivpora

Residents of several mohallas of Shivpora here on Monday urged the PHE department to restore supply of potable water to Yatoo Mohalla (Bund side), Naik Mohalla and main Jamia Masjid.

A delegation of residents from these areas said despite reminders the department has been ignoring their pleas by not restoring the supply of potable water.

“Let the department fix timing for water supply, but it should be done on regular basis as for last one week we have to shift from our area due to shortage of water in Yatoo Mohalla on Bund side,” said Abbass Bhat, a resident.