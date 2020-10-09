Power shutdown in Srinagar areas on Oct 12, 13

In order to carry out branch cutting in corridor of transmission lines, power supply will remain affected in several areas of Srinagar.

In a statement, Power Controller Kashmir province said, the 33KV Cheshmashahi-Brein Nishat and Cheshmashahi-Shalimar Harwan shall observe shutdown on October 12 from 10am to 4pm. The power supply to respective receiving stations Brein, Nishat, Shalimar and Harwan shall remain affected.

It said 33 KV Cheshmashahi-Centaur and Cheshmashahi- TRC lines shall observe shutdown on October 13 from 10am to 4pm and the power supply to respective receiving stations Centaur, Buchwara and TRC (F4&F6), Sonwar F4 and Rajbagh shall remain affected.