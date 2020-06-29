Power shutdown on July 1

Power department on Monday said several areas in the summer capital Srinagar would face power shutdown in view of completion of several works.

According to power controller, Kashmir, in order to execute work regarding 11kV connection to newly created 63 kV substation for M/S Shuhrah-I-Afaq at New Airport Road, Humhama, shutdown of 33kV Airforce Line of STD-II would be enforced.

During the shutdown, a statement said, the power supply to 33 kV and 11 kV line Rawalpora Airforce fed from receiving station Peerbagh will remain affected on July 1 from 10 am to 10:45 am.

Similarly, power supply to F1 Peerbagh fed from receiving station Peerbagh will remain affected on July 1 from 10 am to 11:30 am.