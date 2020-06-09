Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
June 9, 2020

Power supply to remain affected

Authorities on Tuesday said power supply to some areas here will remain affected due to work on the supply line

A statement said in order to carry out cutting of non-fruit bearing trees for shifting of various electric lines on the left side of the flood spill channel shut down of 33 kV line of Sharifabad-HMT shall be observed.

During the shutdown, the power supply to areas fed from receiving stations Zainakote, Shalteng, Bakshipora will remain affected on June 10 from 10 am to 12 pm, said the statement.

