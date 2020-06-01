Power supply to remain affected from June 6 to 10

Power Controller, Kashmir on Monday said owing to the shutdown of 14 fourteen grid stations and transmission lines for carrying out maintenance works, the power supply to several areas here will remain affected.

A statement said, Rawalpora grid station shall remain shut on June 6 while Pampore-Rawalpora transmission line Ckt-Ist, Wanpoh grid station, Mirbaza-Wanpoh and Awantipora–Wanpoh transmission line will remain shut on June 7.

Similarly, Pampore-Rawalpora transmission line Ckt-2nd will remain shut on June 8 while 50MVA grid station Lisser, Mirbazar-Lisser transmission line, 132/33 KV grid station Awantipora and 132 KV D/C Pampore-Awantipora transmission line will remain shut on June 9.

Similarly 132/33 KV grid station Tethar, 132kv Mirbazar-Lisser transmission line, 75 MVA grid station Lasssipora and 132 KV Awantipora-Lissipora Ckt transmission line will remain shut on June 10.

The statement said the power supply to the areas fed from these grid stations and transmission lines on the respective dates shall remain affected from 9 am to 5 pm.