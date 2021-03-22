Preserve water, preserve life: DC Srinagar

‘Preserve water, Preserve life,’ said the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad on occasion of World Water Day celebrated here today.

The DC stressed for preservation of water which is imperative for sustenance of life in the wake of global warming.

He said that global warming has led to the depletion of glaciers and water resources which has pushed people to think seriously for the preservation of water and its proper utilization.

The diminishing water bodies has caused scarcity of drinking water as well as irrigation water supply which disturbs our normal life, he added.

The DC called for sharing collective responsibility to preserve water and harvesting of rainwater as the existing water bodies are reeling under the pressure of deforestation and increasing population.