Prices of food items soar in Ramadhan, authorities in slumber

People here on Wednesday complained that prices of food items including vegetables and fruits have risen sharply in the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan, accusing the authorities of failing to keep check on the markets.

A resident of Dalgate here said few days ago, one kg of tomatoes was sold at Rs 30, one kg of onions for Rs 50 and one kg potatoes for Rs 25.

“In a matter of few days the rates have more than doubled. There is no one from the government to ensure the shopkeepers and vendors adhere to the government approved rates,” he said.

In view of the holy month of Ramdhan, the demand for essential commodities has increased with people preferring to have delicious dishes at Sheri and Iftaar.

Most of the vegetable-sellers set-up their stalls on footpaths and roadsides during evening hours, while as fruit vendors sell the fruits in interiors of different areas.

People said in absence of any regulation they sold the vegetables as well as fruits at exorbitant rates.

The complaints were also received from Mehjoor Nagar area where according to locals the vendors sell oranges at Rs 80 to Rs 120 per dozen while carrots are sold at Rs 60 to Rs 90 per kg.

Greater Kashmir received several calls from people from many areas like Zainakadal, Habakadal, HMT, Dalgate, Nishat, Nowgam, Natipora, Chanapora, Sonwara, with people complaining about the exorbitant rates.

“I purchased one kg onion for Rs 30 at Sabzi Mandi but it was sold at Rs 80 outside the Mandi,” said a local, Ghulam Qadir.

A woman from Dalgate said she had to dole out Rs 150 for one kg chicken. “The government has fixed Rs 110 rate for one kg chicken. In absence of checks by the authorities, chicken sellers have fixed their own rates,” she said.

There are several government agencies responsible for checking the menace of profiteering. One of the major departments which also fix rates of essential commodities is department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA).

Director FCSCA, Bashir Ahmad Khan said they would intensify the surprise checks. “We have taken notice of these complaints. People resorting to profiteering would be dealt under law,” he said.

He said in the past 24 days, the department has recovered fine of Rs 1.34 lakh from the profiteers.