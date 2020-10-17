Principal GMC Srinagar tests positive

Principal GMC Srinagar, Prof Samia Rashid, today tested positive for COVID19.

A health official said Prof Rashid is mildly symptomatic and tested positive Saturday morning. “She had been slightly sick since Friday,” he said.

After reports of her testing positive, many junior and senior doctors at GMC Srinagar today commended the service Prof Samia had rendered in times of COVID19. A faculty of psychiatry said that Prof Samia paid no heed to her age and made sure that she sets an example that others would follow. “She never let her patients alone and continued seeing them, even as out patients,” he said. Many other faculty members of the medical college voiced similar praise and appreciation.

“When the scare of getting infected kept many senior doctors away from hospitals, she braved odds and started taking rounds of COVID19 wards,” wrote Masroor Ahmed on his Twitter account. He wrote how, as an attendant of a patient, he had seen her discharge her duties as a doctor at the peak of the pandemic. Another user wrote on Facebook: She is the real Corona Warrior and needs no certificate for her dedication.