Prof Khan appointed Dean Social Sciences KU

Prof Bashir Ahmad Khan has been appointed as Dean, School of Social Sciences, University of Kashmir, (KU).

As an academician and researcher, Prof Khan has guided more than 20 M Phil and Ph D research scholars; and has taught at PG level for nearly three decades, said a statement.

He has co-authored one book and edited one book, said the statement, adding Prof Khan has contributed a number of papers in learned journals of national and international importance.

He has served twice head, Department of History and Director Physical Education and Sports, KU.

Meanwhile, as per another order Prof Shamim Ahmad Shah of department of Geography and Regional Development has been appointed as Dean, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, KU.

Prof Shah is actively engaged in research and teaching. His research interests are in travel and tourism, environment planning, GIS and Remote sensing applications.

Many scholars have completed research under his guidance, said the statement. He is presently guiding Ph D research scholars on diverse themes of societal relevance, besides he is also working on research projects funded by various funding agencies.