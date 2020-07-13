Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 3:11 AM

Prof Mir is Director DA & CE KU

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 3:11 AM

Authorities at University of Kashmir (KU) on Monday said Prof Muhammad Farooq Mir has been appointed as Director, Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations (DA&CE) at the varsity.

An order to this effect was issued July 11, said an official statement.  Prof Mir who is presently Head, Department of Physics has 20 years of teaching and research experience.

Prof Mir has devised eight innovative academic programs and contributed 12 book chapters and has published 55 research papers in reputed international and national journals.

He is a recipient of Bharat Jyoti award and has held several administrative positions in the past including that of Director, Kupwara campus KU.

He is presently chairman, Board of postgraduate Studies in Physics, KU; Chairman, Board of Undergraduate Studies in Physics; member of International Collaboration Board and member for Advisory Committee of Jammu & Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE).

