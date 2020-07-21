Prof Munshi delivers lecture at Int'l webinar by KU

Sadaf Munshi, Professor and Chair, Department of Linguistics, College of Information, University of North Texas, USA delivered a lecture during international webinar series organised by UGC-HRDC University of Kashmir (KU) on Tuesday.

Delivering her lecture on the topic, “Writing proposals for research grants” Prof Munshi discussed at length about the important terminology and various components of research grant proposals besides importance of planning and identity of grant programmes, potential grant sources, support, benefits, limitations, risks and challenges involved in writing and seeking research grants.

Prof Munshi was overwhelmed by the huge response that the webinar had received as well as by the positive feedback from the participants at the end of her lecture.

Prof Munshi thanked the management of UGC-HRDC for organizing the webinar in collaboration with her department and said she would be looking forward to greater collaboration in future.

Earlier welcoming the speaker, Director, UGC-HRDC, Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat in his inaugural address said the HRDC was engaged in capacity building of teachers and scholars over the past 32 years and has trained around 8,000 teachers in various aspects of academics and research.

Stressing upon the need for conducting more research methodology webinars for research scholars, Prof Shabir underscored the importance of present lecture on writing robust proposals for obtaining research grants from national and international funding agencies.

Dr Mohammad Ishaq Geer, Coordinator, UGC-HRDC highlighted the role of HRDC and informed that the next lecture in the series shall be delivered on July 28 at 10 am by Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir of the Southwestern Medical Centres, Texas, USA on the topic, “Social prescribing transforming doctor-patient relationship.”