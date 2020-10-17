Prof Mushtaq Qureshi passes away

Prof Mushtaq Qureshi, former Head of the Kashmir University’s Department of Chemistry, passed away after prolonged illness on Saturday.

Prof. Qureshi an alumni of KU from Chemistry, rendered quite a series number of services before superannuating as senior professor at the Department. Prof. Qureshi had done his Ph.D at CSIR-Indian Institute of integrative Medicine, Jammu (then Regional Research Laboratory, Jammu), through KU. After attaining research position as Research Officer Chemistry at Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine Srinagar, he was appointed as associate professor at Department of Chemistry, KU where he contributed significantly particularly in teaching, phytochemistry and later headed the Chemistry Department, Dean Sciences, Director DIQA.

He was later appointed as Professor and Dean Academics at Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora. People from different walks of life have condoled his demise. According to his family, there will be no condolence meeting at his residence at Umarabad Sector A Peerbagh due to present COVID conditions. Fateh Khawani will be held at their ancestral graveyard Kotur Gudri Malkha Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor of KU, Prof Talat Ahmad ,condoled the demise of Prof Mushtaq Qureshi, , Prof Talat recalled the academic contributions of Prof Qureshi, who has served the university in various capacities, including Director, Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA). Prof Talat said the contributions of Prof Qureshi towards the development and welfare of the University will always be remembered. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. Expressing his grief over the demise of Prof Qureshi, KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said Prof Qureshi was a great teacher whose contributions in the university’s academic and research arenas will always be remembered.